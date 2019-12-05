‘1917’, ‘Irishman’ and ‘Knives Out’ also made the cut

The American Film Institute on Wednesday named its top 10 movies of the year, including Todd Phillips’ comic-book sensation ‘Joker’, Taika Waititi’s Second World War romp ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and Lulu Wang’s family drama ‘The Farewell’.

The AFI’s other top movies of the year are: the Sam Mendes First World War thriller ‘1917’, Martin Scorsese’s crime epic ‘The Irishman’ Rian Johnson’s star-studded whodunit ‘Knives Out’, Greta Gerwig’s Louisa May Alcott adaptation ‘Little Women’, Noah Baumbach’s divorce drama ‘Marriage Story’, Quentin Tarantino’s Los Angeles fable ‘Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood’ and Clint Eastwood’s Atlanta Olympics bombing docudrama ‘Richard Jewell’.

The AFI, which only cites American films, added a special award for the Korean thriller ‘Parasite’.

The AFI Awards, now in its 20th year, will be celebrated at a luncheon January 3 in Los Angeles.