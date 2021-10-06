Actress and singer Lindsay Lohan, who has been poised for a comeback for a while now, is going to try her hand at podcasts.
The ‘Mean Girls’ star is partnering with digital content company Studio 71 for the as-yet untitled project.
“I’m excited to partner with Studio 71 in the development and production of my podcast,” Lohan wrote on Instagram. “I’m looking forward to connecting more with my fans and having intimate conversations with thought leaders and friends across all industries.” ߘ?
Variety says the podcast series will see Lohan share her authentic voice and a never-before-seen side. No release date has been announced yet.
Lohan, who has been a long-time Dubai resident, has been working towards returning to show business after a long hiatus.
The actress, 35, first made a splash in Hollywood as a child with 1998 comedy ‘The Parent Trap’. She then made a name for herself with movies such as ‘Freaky Friday’, ‘Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen’ and ‘Herbie: Fully Loaded’.
In May, it was announced that Lohan would star in an holiday-themed romantic comedy for Netflix.
“Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident,” read a tweet from the streaming giant.
The actress last starred in the 2019 horror flick ‘Among the Shadows’.