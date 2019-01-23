As a (scaled-down) book, In Miniature is a well-built, highly polished entity. It is full of evocative sentences — the difference between Bekonscot and commercially bland Tucktonia in Dorset (1976-86) is “partly, one imagines”, that “it wasn’t crafted with patience and exasperation ... by damp volunteers” — and amusing drive-by thwacks (at the “peacock erudition” of Will Self, for instance). Garfield cannot resist one-liners. The printing of the entire opening page of A Tale of Two Cities on to the head of a pin “was the best of Times New Roman, it was the worst of Times New Roman”. That will either appeal, or it will really not. But what he also shows in abundance is the sympathetic understanding of the needs and travails of “ordinary” people that lit up his previous books such as My Dear Bessie and A Notable Woman (drawn from wartime diaries) and We Are at War, Our Hidden Lives and Private Battles, drawn from the Mass Observation archive. He has written, in The Error World, about how collecting stamps with mistakes on them was one way in which he himself attempted to cope with the collapse of his marriage, and he pinpoints why so many miniature worlds are not quite finished when their creators die: “completion ... ushers in a terrible void, and the admittance once again of unwelcome realities”. And he sees how, above all, miniatures are a celebration of human ingenuity for its own sake, and of the myriad ways in which we try to access our capacity — and slake our need — for wonder.