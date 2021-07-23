In this image provided by Rob DeMartin, former President Barack Obama and musician Bruce Springsteen pose for a photo. Image Credit: AP

NEW YORK: There’s a new chapter in the friendship between Barack and the Boss.

‘Renegades: Born in the USA’ is a bound edition of the popular ‘Renegades’ podcast featuring conversations on everything from fame to cars to the country itself between former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen. Penguin Random House and Obama’s Higher Ground company announced Thursday that ‘Renegades’ will come out October 26. The $50 book will include rare photographs, handwritten Springsteen lyrics and annotated Obama speeches.

This image provided by Crown shows the cover of "Renegades: Born in the USA" by former President Barack Obama and musician Bruce Springsteen. (Courtesy of Crown via AP) Image Credit: AP

“Over the years, what we’ve found is that we’ve got a shared sensibility,” Obama said in a statement. “About work, about family, and about America. In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

In an introduction for the book, Springsteen wrote that he and Obama had raised serious issues about the “fate of the country, the fortune of its citizens, and the destructive, ugly, corrupt forces at play that would like to take it all down.”

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 22, 2016, US President Barack Obama presents Singer Bruce Springsteen with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor, during a ceremony honoring 21 recipients, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, November 22, 2016. - Obama and Springsteen are releasing a book in October based on conversations from their podcast, the publisher Random House said on July 22, 2021. Like the podcast of the same name, "Renegades: Born in the USA," out worldwide on October 26, will see the pair ruminate on the state of America and their "enduring love" for it, "with all its challenges and contractions." (Photo by Nicholas Kamm / AFP) Image Credit: AFP