Actor Zeeshan Ayyub has slammed critics of his latest film ‘Zero’, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan.
‘Zero’ has been slammed by some for its “flawed writing” or for simply being a “super duper boring” film.
The big budget movie brought back the ‘Raanjhanaa’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ duo together — writer Himanshu Sharma and director Aanand L Rai.
“Aanand has a knack for telling stories of small towns, but I always tell people that artists, actors or directors... we should allow people to experiment a bit. We keep saying that ‘everybody is repeating themselves’. That a filmmaker always makes the same kind of films. That an actor always plays the same kind of roles. We have problems with that,” Ayyub said.
“And when somebody experiments, then we just pounce on them. I think that is not fair. Aanand tried something and he has all the right to do so. Why should he only make the same kind of films with the same milieu?” he added.
Defending Rai, he said: “I think he wanted to try his hand at a different space and milieu. We should give it to him for that. We have become ruthless and sometimes hypocrites also.”
He agrees that there are problems in ‘Zero’, which focuses on the love story of a dwarf named Bauaa Singh (played by Khan), who falls in love with a differently-abled scientist (played by Anushka Sharma). The film also stars Katrina Kaif.
“I am not saying that ‘Zero’ is a great film. I think everybody has the right to say that they didn’t like the film and there are problems. All of us know where the film lacks, but I think it’s getting mixed [reactions]. Some people are really loving it and some people can’t sit through the entire film,” said Ayyub.
“Some said the first half is great and the second half is too dull. Some said the second half is better than the first half because it had emotions whereas the first half was just humour. Maybe I don’t agree with them, but if they are getting what they wanted out of the film, I think it’s good for them,” he said.
He thinks ‘Zero’ is a different kind of a film.
“We have never attempted this kind of a film in India. Maybe the story... we have heard it so many times. There is nothing new in the story as such, but the placement... they wanted to try something,” he said.
His other release this year, ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, wasn’t a box office winner either.
Now, Ayyub, who started his Bollywood journey in 2011 with the biographical thriller ‘No One Killed Jessica’, wants to take a break from big budget movies.
“I will avoid very big budget films for some time. The problem is that you don’t have anything at stake when you do these kind of films because most of the critics just talk about the so-called ‘A-listers’. So, you don’t get to know about your performance from critics and not too much from the audience.
“I want to do characters which are important to the screenplay. I am also looking forward to doing some web series. Let’s see if things work out. Now, I will explore myself more. I was getting into a ‘secure zone’. My household is running very well now so, I think it’s time to take risks,” added the actor, who will next be seen in ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’.