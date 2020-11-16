Marking actor Aditya Roy Kapur’s 35th birthday, Zee Studios and film producers Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan on Monday announced a new film titled ‘Om - The Battle Within’ starring the actor.
The announcement was made on Zee Studios’ social media handles with a stunning shirtless picture of the ‘Aashiqui 2’ actor.
“On the occasion of @adityaroykapur’s birthday, we present to you ‘#Om - The Battle Within’ produced by @zeestudiosofficial, @khan_ahmedasas, and @shairaahmedkhan, directed by @itskapilverma,” the caption of their Instagram post read.
The film will be helmed by Kapil Verma and is scheduled to into production in December. It will be released in the second half of 2021.