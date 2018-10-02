Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who plays a pivotal role in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike, says the filming process was exhausting yet enjoyable.

Some parts of the film were shot in Serbia.

“Shooting of such films is never easy, and is rather consuming. The same thing happened with me when I was shooting for my earlier film Kaabil in which I had to learn dance and understand the body language of a visually challenged girl,” Gautam said.

“The fact is, when my co-actors are giving by nature to get every scene right, and not working in isolation, the exhaustion becomes enjoyable for all the performers,” added Gautam, who features in Uri with Vicky Kaushal and Kirti Kulhari.

The teaser of the film was unveiled on September 28.

It is a movie on the Indian Army’s operation on the intervening night of September 28-29, 2016, 11 days after terrorists from Pakistan attacked a military base in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir killing 19 Indian soldiers.

Gautam says there was a lot of brainstorming on the set since the story is based on a real incident.

“We had to deal with it in an authentic and sensible manner, but I must say that every member on the set worked like one team. I am missing the set of Uri,” Gautam added.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film will release in India on January 11, 2019.