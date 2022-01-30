Hrithik Roshan has grabbed headlines once again, only this time for being pictured holding hands with a mystery woman as they departed a restaurant in Mumbai over the weekend.
Thanks to some eagle-eyed fans, the woman was later identified as actress-singer Saba Azad, who was seen holding Roshan’s hand as they made their way to his vehicle before zooming away and leaving behind many who were wondering whether the couple are dating.
The 32-year-old Azad made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the film ‘Dil Kabaddi’ before doing a spate of projects for Yash Raj Films, including starring in the lead in the 2011 film ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’ opposite Saqib Saleem. She also starred in the made for web YouTube series ‘Ladies Room’ and even crooned a rendition of ‘Dhoom Machale’, from the ‘Dhoom’ franchise that incidentally starred Roshan in its second instalment. Her last film was ‘Feels like Ishq’ (2021), the Netflix anthology series.
This is the first time that Roshan and Azad have been pictured together, with a Bollywood Hungama report confirming they are indeed a couple. A source shared with the portal: “Duggu [Roshan] prefers to keep his personal life under wraps. He has been silently seeing budding actress Saba Azad for a while now and is finally in the state of making public appearances with her. The two make for a great couple, however, are taking things slow by living in the moment.”
Roshan has a busy year ahead of him shooting for ‘Fighter’ with Deepika Padukone and ‘War 2’, along with supposedly prepping for a cameo in ‘Pathan’.