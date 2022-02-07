Following the controversial drug case which saw his son Aaryan Khan in jail and then being released on bail, Shah Rukh Khan made a rare public appearance when he attended iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral in Mumbai on February 6.
A stirring visual of Khan and a woman in white paying last tribute to the singer at her funeral prompted a section of social media users to speculate about the identity of his companion. While many mistook the woman in white as his wife and producer Gauri Khan, it was actually his manager Pooja Dadlani. Khan and Dadlani were photographed paying their last respects -- Khan with a dua rising his hands and Dadlani folding her hands in prayer.
Dadlani is a regular fixture in the Khan household and her appearance was more pronounced during Aaryan's Khan's drug case. Dadlani has worked with Khan for a long time. She accompanies him to his business meetings and press junkets.
Recently, she was also spotted with his wife Gauri Khan and girlfriends for a sunny brunch.
"Brunch with my favourite bunch… the Bollywood wives are just as much fun off screen… great food, great conversation and no gossip whatsoever.,