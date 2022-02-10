Madhuri Dixit-Nene reveals the dark side of Bollywood in the first trailer of ‘The Fame Game’, which released earlier today.

The actress will make her web debut in this Karan Johar-produced thriller, which drops on the streaming giant on February 25.

In the 2.10-minute spool, Dixit-Nene appears as Bollywood superstar Anamika Anand, who seems to have it all — the looks, the bright lights and the perfect family. She cuts the quintessential Bollywood actress who can juggle her career and children without a strand of her perfect coiffed hair out of place.

But the trailer swiftly goes down the ‘Gone Girl’ path as soon as Anamika goes missing. With the police investigating her sudden disappearance, several skeletons come tumbling out of her closet and viewers get the first inkling that all is not right with this perfect picture.

Sanjay Kapoor, who once shared screen space with the actress as the lead in the 1995 film ‘Raja’, plays Dixit-Nene’s husband in ‘The Fame Game’, a small-time man from Nagpur who ended up marrying the woman of his dreams from the silver screen. The trailer hints that all’s not well between the couple and Dixit-Nene’s Anamika appears to be involved in a clandestine affair.

Those who’ve seen ‘Gone Girl’ would recall a similar plot where Rosamund Pike’s Amy Dunne mysteriously disappears on the day of their fifth wedding anniversary and her husband, played by Ben Affleck, is held as prime suspect.

While many parallels can’t be drawn between ‘The Fame Game’ and ‘Gone Girl’ through a short trailer, one certainly cannot question the production value of a series that is being backed by Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment. The Bollywood sequences appear to be large scale and lush with Johar’s cinematic eye for detail.

Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley and Muskkaan Jaferi also star in the series.