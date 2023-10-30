Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary footballer, and India's cinematic icon Salman Khan shared a moment at a boxing event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event featured a gripping match with Francis Ngannou in the ring. Seated side by side, Salman Khan was observed next to Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez.
Despite their close proximity, Cristiano Ronaldo seemed entirely engrossed in the intense boxing action, seemingly oblivious to Salman Khan's presence, as the Bollywood star sat beside him. The football maestro's focus solely on the match at hand led to his unintentional disregard of the Bollywood superstar, marking a moment of unexpected interaction between the two global personalities.
Several fan pages of the actor and footballer shared videos from the stadium.
In one of the social media footage captured Cristiano walking past Salman Khan at the boxing match.
The duo was spotted at a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou. Several videos and photos of the duo in the same frame have gone viral on social media and fans cannot get enough of it.
Apart from them Kanye West, Eminem, Conor Mc Gregor were also present at the event. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy hosting 'Bigg Boss 17' and getting ready to light up the box office this Diwali with the upcoming release of 'Tiger 3.'
Cristiano Ronaldo recently helped Portugal qualify for the Euro 2024 football competition. On the club front, Ronaldo signed with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr after decorated stints with Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid in European Football, which saw him win top-tier club trophies, including UEFA Champions League. He has scored 34 goals in 39 matches for Al-Nassr. He has won Arab Club Champions Cup with Al-Nassr.