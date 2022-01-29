Salman Khan has captured the fun side of Bollywood stars in the video for his new song ‘Dance With Me’, out now on YouTube.
The track is composed by composer duo Sajid-Wajid and the video sees Khan in a compilation of old clips dancing with family members such as his brother Sohail and Arbaaz, and celebrities such as Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Iulia Vantur, Anil Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Genelia Deshmukh, Prabhu Deva, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and more.
“Turning on the beats that will make you groove. Get ready to have some fun as you shake a leg with your complete family on ‘Dance With Me,’” reads the description of the song on YouTube.
Khan has often released music and videos to accompany them, such as the tracks ‘Tere Bina’, ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, ‘Pyaar Karona’ and ‘Bhai Bhai’.
On the movie front, Khan was last seen in the action movie ‘Antim: The Final Truth’, in which he starred with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma (who also shakes a leg in ‘Dance With Me’). Khan will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif.