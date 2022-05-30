Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, who plays the titular character of a person with child-like optimism, rolled out the trailer of his much-anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.
The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni and is the movie adaptation of Hollywood hit ‘Forrest Gump’, has been shot at multiple picturesque locations across India. With this film, Kapoor Khan and Aamir have reunited on the big screen after a gap of 13 years. In 2009, they starred int eh blockbuster ‘3 Idiots’.
The film, in the making for 14 years, has been officially adapted for the Indian audience from the 1994 Tom Hanks-starrer and features the original screenplay by Eric Roth adapted by ‘Delhi 6’ actor Atul Kulkarni.
Advait Chandan, who had previously directed the commercially successful and critically acclaimed 2017 Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao production, ‘Secret Superstar’, will be helming ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.
Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is slated to arrive in cinemas on August 11, 2022.
The film also marks the Bollywood debut of South Indian heartthrob Chaitanya. He excitedly shared the film’s theatrical trailer but his fans appear to be dissatisfied with Chaitanya’s limited screen time in the trailer.
As per the ongoing buzz on social media, Chaitanya’s fans seem to have expected more of his presence in the trailer of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.
On the other hand, some Tollywood fans believe Chaitanya’s role in the Hindi remake of ‘Forest Gump’ is far more important than what is shown in the trailer, and thus advise his fans to hold off until the film is released.