Bollywood actresses Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha are taking on the haters the best way they know how — through film.
The stars released an announcement video on December 14 for their upcoming movie ‘Double XL’, which is about body positivity and fat shaming.
Both Qureshi and Sinha have often faced online trolls that have taunted them for their size and body shape.
In the clip, the two actress banter about their weight and the types of comments they’ve faced over it.
“Have you forgotten when people used to say ‘Huma Qureshi is too heavy to be a leading lady’?” Sinha asks Qureshi.
Qureshi responds with: “And have you forgotten how people used to call you Motakshi [mota means fat] in the comments section of your every promo and video?”
They also talk about how fat shaming is such a common problem, but how anyone who is overweight should still have the right the live their dreams.
According to Pinkvilla, the film was shot across London and New Delhi and explores the lives of two plus-size women. Qureshi plays a woman named Rajshri Trivedi from Meerut, while Sinha plays Saira Khanna from Delhi.
The upcoming comedy is written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani, and according to reports the filming has wrapped up.
‘Double XL’ is set to release in the summer of 2022.
Qureshi was last seen in this year’s Akshay Kumar-led action movie ‘Bell Bottom', while Sinha’s most recent movie was August’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.