Amid dating rumours, actor Janhvi Kapoor snapped with Shikhar Pahariya during her visit to Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Monday and offered prayers in the early hours of Monday. She was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar and sister Khushi Kapoor.
The Kapoor sisters were dressed in a traditional half-saree.
Neither Kapoor nor Pahariya have commented on their relationship, however, the two have been spotted together several times. Pahariya is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. He is an entrepreneur, polo player, and philanthropist. Shikhar was said to be in a relationship with Kapoor several years ago before they separated.
On 'Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7' almost confirmed their dating rumours. During Kapoor's appearance on the show with Sara Ali Khan, Karan said, "I mean it was the past. You both dated two brothers. And the commonality between the three of us is that they both used to live in my building." Reportedly, Kahn previously dated Shikhar's brother Veer Pahariya.
Meanwhile, on the work front, 'Dhadak' actress has an interesting line-up of movies in her kitty. She will be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also feature in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' opposite Rajkummar Rao.