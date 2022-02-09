Get ready to witness Amitabh Bachchan as a retired sports professor in the upcoming film ‘Jhund’.
On Tuesday, Bachchan took to Instagram and unveiled the film’s teaser. In the clip, children can be seen sitting on a ground, using scrap metal and junk as percussion. Bachchan is then seen walking towards them as the beats grow louder.
Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, ‘Jhund’ is based on the life of NGO Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse, who motivates slum-dwellers to form a football team and coaches them.
Sharing the clip, Bachchan wrote, “Meri team taiyaar hai aur aap [My team is ready, are you]? Aa rahe hain hum [We’re coming]. Jhund releasing on 4th March 2022 in cinemas near you. Teaser out now.”
The movie marks the Bollywood debut of Manjule, who rose to fame with his box-office hit Marathi movie ‘Sairat’.The movie also marks the first collaboration between Bachchan and Manjule. Bachchan began shooting for the film in December 2018 and its release has faced multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Jhund’ is co-produced by Nagraj, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath and Savita Raj Hiremath, and is scheduled to release in theatres on March 4.