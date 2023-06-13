Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently basking in the massive success of his action thriller film 'Pathaan', responded to video of cat watching his song .

The star graciously responded to a series of odd questions asked by fans during a quick #AskSRK session on Twitter on Monday, June 12. Joining his millions of fans now are fur babies as well.

On Monday, a Twitter user shared a video of her pet cat seemingly enjoying the title track of Shah Rukh’s hit movie Pathaan. The user, Tia Sri Irera, captioned the post, " Hi sir,, I think my cat loves you #asksrk”. The clip went viral, especially after the star himself retweeted the cute video and wrote, “Give my love to the cat….now just need some dogs to also start liking my films and I will be set!!”

Since yesterday, the clip has been 'liked' more than two million times.

In a fun session on Twitter, the Bollywood star answered questions posed by fans. The star gave a hilarious reply to a fan who asked him what he has and what other actors don't.

Replying to this SRK, he said, "Mere paas DDLJ hai....KKHH hai, Devdas hai Swades hai Chak se India hai...Pathan hai...Om Shanti Om hai....ohh need to stop showing off!! Ha ha"

The actor also shared his experience of working with Rajkumar Hirani in 'Dunki'. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Replying to the user SRK tweeted, "Raju is a Gentleman and an amazing awesome director and very funny!!"

Another fan asked him about the most challenging thing about 'Dunki'. "To keep up with all the wonderful actors in the film and create the world Raju wanted....," he said.

'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with director Hirani and Taapsee. Actor Vicky Kaushal is also an important part of the movie. The official release date of 'Dunki' is still awaited.