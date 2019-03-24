Image Credit: Supplied

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has praised the director of his upcoming film ‘Junglee’, Chuck Russell.

He “brings star value to the film but doesn’t behave like a star on the set,” Jammwal said.

The star was interacting with the media in Mumbai on Saturday during film promotions.

He is collaborating with the Hollywood filmmaker for the first time with ‘Junglee’.

“Chuck sir is a known director. He made ‘The Mask’ with Jim Carrey, launched Dwayne Johnson in ‘The Scorpion King’ and worked with Arnold Schwarzenegger in ‘Eraser’. I was very happy to work with him,” Jammwal said.

Talking about the difference between Indian and Hollywood filmmakers, Jammwal said: “There isn’t much difference. We have good filmmakers in India too, but Hollywood directors work in a slightly different manner.”

Hollywood directors were very particular about punctuality, he said.

“If they decide to start shooting at 6am then all have to follow the schedule. If pack up is decided at 6pm, you will have to follow that also. I think discipline is the biggest difference between Indian and Hollywood directors,” the actor said.

‘Junglee’ revolves around a veterinary doctor who upon returning to his father’s elephant reserve encounters an international poaching racket.

“As it is a really different film, I had to prepare differently,” Jammwal said. “This film is primarily based on forest animals. We had to live in a forest and eat whatever was available there. When you do such films, you need to prepare mentally for these things.”