Ahead of their wedding ceremony on December 9, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s individual Wikipedia pages were updated calling them each other’s spouse. But the changes were soon reversed.
The “spouse” tab on Kaif’s Wikipedia page was updated with Kaushal as her husband, alternatively, his page too was also updated showing Kaif as his spouse.
The celebrity couple earlier had a court marriage in Mumbai and are doing everything in their capacity to keep their much-hyped wedding under the wraps. The ‘mehendi’ ceremony saw 20kg of ‘mehendi’ brought from the town of Sojat.
On Wednesday morning, a picture and video from celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda were doing rounds on the Internet. The artist had shared a picture of herself in her stories and captioned it “So happy. Finally we did it”, along with the hashtag #bigfatIndianwedding.
Soon, she put up a video showcasing a drive-through Rajasthan-like scenery which led to the suspense around her gig with the ‘KatVic’ wedding as she has earlier worked with Kaif on ‘Humko Deewana Kare Gaye’ and with Kaushal on Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’.