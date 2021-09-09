Veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra showcased a fashionable and youthful look in newly released pictures.
The 57-year-old star, who has played iconic roles in films such as ‘Masaan’, ‘Ankhon Dekhi’ and ‘Kaamyaab’, can be seeing giving a blue dhoti a trendy spin with sunglasses and a backpack.
The National School of Drama alum made his movie debut 1995 film ‘Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!’. He has gone on to have an exceptional career in movie ranging from comedies to dramas — this includes the ‘Golmaal’ series, ‘Welcome’, ‘Tashan’ and ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’.
He will be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ and ‘Cirkus’.
Talking to The Hindu in 2020, Mishra opened up about his career and working with new directors.
“I love to be directed by new directors and films like ‘Masaan’, ‘Newton’ and ‘Angrezi Mein Kahte Hain’ were a result of that exploration only,” he said. “I am glad that these films are giving me a chance to act as a protagonist and that is different from my other films where I play supporting roles and the responsibility to carry the film is not on my shoulders.”