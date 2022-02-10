Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Amol Palekar has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.
According to media reports, the 77-year-old Palekar’s health condition is said to be stable and he is currently being treated at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune.
Palekar, who ruled the 70s with his everyman family comedies, is best known for his films ‘Gol Maal’, ‘Rajnigandha’, ‘Chitchor’, ‘Chhoti Si Baat’ and more.
The former theatre actor has also worked and contributed to Marathi mainstream films and parallel cinema, having made his debut in 1971 with the film ‘Shantata! Court Chalu Aahe’. He then stepped into Bollywood with Basu Bhattacharya’s ‘Rajnigandha’ opposite Rakhee in 1974.
Palekar also branched out into direction, having made National Award-winning films such as ‘Bangarwadi’, ‘Daayraa’ and ‘Paheli’ in 2005 with Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherji and Amitabh Bachchan. In 2006, his film ‘Quest’ won the Indian National Film Award for Best Feature Film in English.
Palekar is the latest celebrity from Bollywood to have tested positive for COVID-19, just days after India’s Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar succumbed to complications stemming from the virus. Incidentally, Palekar is being treated in the hospital that is run by a charitable trust set up by Mangeshkar’s family in memory of her father.