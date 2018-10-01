Varun Dhawan, who won the best actor award at the 9th Jagran Film Festival, says his film October will live on forever.

Dhawan on Sunday tweeted a photograph of himself receiving the award for the film, directed by Shoojit Sircar.

“Won best actor for October. The shiuli flower has a life span only for a night but I have a feeling October will live on forever,” he wrote.

October is a slice of life romantic drama produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under their Rising Sun Films banner. It also stars Banita Sandhu. The film depicts the life of a hotel management intern who takes care of his comatose fellow intern.

Dhawan, who is currently enjoying the success of Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, will next be seen in Kalank along with actor Sanjay Dutt.