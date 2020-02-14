Bollywood actor was thought to have attended a Roka at girlfriend Natasha Dalal’s home

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan with girlfriend Natasha Dalal at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding celebration in Mumbai on Tuesday. Image Credit:

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan recently took to Twitter to deny rumours of his Roka (pre-marriage ritual) with longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

It all started after Dhawan was spotted at girlfriend Natasha Dalal’s home with his family members on Wednesday. As all the family members got together, a media report stated that the couple completed a pre-marriage ritual during the get-together, probably Roka.

As the reports gained steam over the internet, Dhawan took to Twitter to tell his side of the story.

In his tweet, he wrote, “Hey guys before u let ur imagination run wild it was a birthday party wanted to clarify before any false news is spread cheers.”

As per the reports, Dalal’s father’s birthday party was attended by Dhawan, his dad David Dhawan and mum Lali. Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Punit Malhotra were also present on the occasion.