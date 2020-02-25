Filmmaker Karan Johar Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial ‘Takht’ is in the centre of a social media storm after a controversial tweet, reportedly posted by the film’s writer Hussain Haidry, went viral.

The hashtag #BoycottTakht soon started trending on Twitter, with several social media users slamming Haidry for allegedly defaming Hindus in his tweets.

The story was first reported by entertainment portal Zoom TV, which posted news about Haidry’s Twitter account, which has now been deleted. The portal reported that a series of tweets posted where phrases such as ‘Hindu terrorists’ were reportedly used. Screenshots of said tweets have also been shared on social media, prompting many to slam the writer in question.

A majority of the tweets have also been directed towards Johar, urging him to remove Haidry from the team of ‘Takht’, or else they would boycott the period drama.

Johar has yet to respond to the controversy.

Poster of Takht Image Credit: Supplied

“This guy is the writer of movie Takht. Shame on you @karanjohar & @DharmaMovies for taking on board this guy who has these views about Hindus & Hindu religion #BoycottTakht #Takht,” tweeted Rosy.

Rakesh Kumar tweeted: “Guys don’t see this movie @karanjohar @DharmaMovies #BoycottTakht”

“As long as anti-hindu writer is part of your film, i am not going to watch it @karanjohar,” tweeted AnjanRP

A Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt fan added: “Even though I like @RanveerOfficial and @aliaa08 but this time I’m gonna Boycott Takht ...”

This isn’t the first time Haidry has been condemned for his tweets. A few weeks ago, a series of his tweets had surfaced in which he wrote: “I want to kill a person. Really.”