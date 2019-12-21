Khanna took to Instagram to share a picture of her wearing the priceless gift

Twinkle Khana wearing onion earrings. Image Credit: Instagram

New Del hi (India), Dec 21 : Actor Twinkle Khanna was all joyful on Saturday after finally being able to wear her onion earrings gifted by husband Akshay Kumar.

Khanna took to Instagram to share a picture of her wearing the priceless gift.

Mrs Funnybones looked all blushy and beautiful donning the onion-earrings with a white-pinkish kurta and a matching dupatta.

The actor being her satirical self, captioned the picture, "From one shoot to another :) I am glad I got the chance to wear my priceless gifts that were brought home from a shoot before they started sprouting shoots themselves :)#OnionsAreAGirlsBestFriends."

Actor Akshay Kumar spotted the earrings on a famous comedy event hosted by Kapil Sharma where the actor had gone to promote his upcoming comedy flick, 'Good Newwz'.

Twinkle Khanna had earlier shared a picture of the earrings and wrote, "My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, 'They were showing this to Kareena, I don't think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.' Sometimes it's the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward."