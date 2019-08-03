Mohit Abrol TWITTER Image Credit:

Mumbai: After breaking up with actress Mansi Srivastava a few months ago, TV actor Mohit Abrol has now accused her of cheating on him with her former co-star Arhaan Behl.

In an Instagram post, which is now deleted, Abrol opened up about his relationship.

“I wanted to see her again, to say goodbye the way I wanted. Then I realised if I got my way, I would never say goodbye... how hard is it to say goodbye to people you really love and care. It’s like cutting away a part of your body and throwing it away.

“I’m content that you moved on. I have loved you truly, for me it was forever. Then I realised that nothing lasts forever. Forever is a lie. You moved on while still engaged to me but what hurts the most is it’s not the first time you did it. I know it won’t be the last. Don’t use your new lover like you used me or don’t use him for eight long years,” he said.

He added: “You lived in with me for all this time like a wife. I took all your responsibility and what I got in return... From Delhi to Mumbai, I took care of everything from your finances to driving you to auditions.

“I did everything for you what a husband does. Living in for eight years with you made me responsible. I gave you my eight long years, eight years of mine. I didn’t care about my career or my health... All I cared about was you.”

Abrol also shared that he tried to commit suicide.