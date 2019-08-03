Mumbai: After breaking up with actress Mansi Srivastava a few months ago, TV actor Mohit Abrol has now accused her of cheating on him with her former co-star Arhaan Behl.
In an Instagram post, which is now deleted, Abrol opened up about his relationship.
“I wanted to see her again, to say goodbye the way I wanted. Then I realised if I got my way, I would never say goodbye... how hard is it to say goodbye to people you really love and care. It’s like cutting away a part of your body and throwing it away.
“I’m content that you moved on. I have loved you truly, for me it was forever. Then I realised that nothing lasts forever. Forever is a lie. You moved on while still engaged to me but what hurts the most is it’s not the first time you did it. I know it won’t be the last. Don’t use your new lover like you used me or don’t use him for eight long years,” he said.
He added: “You lived in with me for all this time like a wife. I took all your responsibility and what I got in return... From Delhi to Mumbai, I took care of everything from your finances to driving you to auditions.
“I did everything for you what a husband does. Living in for eight years with you made me responsible. I gave you my eight long years, eight years of mine. I didn’t care about my career or my health... All I cared about was you.”
Abrol also shared that he tried to commit suicide.
“Even when you had an affair with Arhaan and I tried to kill my self with sleeping pills, I got up after 3 days in ICU and you weren’t even there. You were never there when I needed you. I had let you go that time but when Arhaan left you you tried coming back and made my life hell. I finally took you back thinking you have changed was mistaken, I regret that moment when I took you back. It should have been over then only,” added the ‘Porus’ actor.