The action genre has seen a resurgence with recent big releases, notably ‘KGF’, ‘Vikram’ and ‘RRR’, and now, action star Tiger Shroff is all set to show his moves in the thriller, ‘Ganapath’, slated for a Christmas release.
Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the dystopian thriller, is being touted for its usage of special effects.
A source close to the production house, who has seen rushes of the film, said: “‘Ganapath’ is something we’ve never ever seen before in Indian cinema. The film is an epic visual extravaganza, with world-class special effects.”
Kriti Sanon plays the female lead in the movie.
Jackky Bhagnani is bankrolling the film under the banner of Pooja Entertainment. The film’s cast also includes Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam, Malayalam star Rahman, and Rob Horrocks.
The movie is all set to be released on December 23 this year.