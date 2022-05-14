The first look and teaser video of the cast of filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s Bollywood film adaptation of ‘The Archies’ is out and it’s a vintage dream.
“Grab your picnic baskets and pick out your cutest outfits, we’re going to greet the Archie’s gang. Presenting the cast of THE ARCHIES, a Zoya Akhtar film,” read an Instagram post from Netflix, which also mentioned it would be releasing in 2023.
So, who are the actors who are going to be taking the legacy of the popular America comic series forward?
Suhana Khan will be playing Veronica, Khushi Kapoor will take on the role of Betty, while Agastya Nanda will star as Archie.
Other cast members are Mihir Ahuja, singer Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.
The live action musical is set in 1960’s India and is set to introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation.
“I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life,” Akhtar said in a statement last year. “It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today.”
The movie will mark the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana, megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya, and Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi.