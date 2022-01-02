Even as the makers behind ‘RRR’ announced that the release of the period epic has been deferred, the team behind ‘Radhe Shyam’ is assuring fans that the Prabhas-starrer will go ahead as planned.
Fear has gripped the numerous Indian film industries, with several states in the country bringing back restrictions and shutting down cinemas following a spike in COVID-19 cases. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Jersey’, which was set to release on December 31, postponed its rollout, followed by ‘RRR’, which was scheduled for January 7 release.
However, the January 14 outing of ‘Radhe Shyam’ is apparently going ahead as planned, despite stories circulating that the movie will also be postponed.
“There is no change in the release plans of ‘Radhe Shyam’. The Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on January 14. Don’t believe the rumours,” read the official statement from producers UV Creations.
To drive the point home, the studio also dropped a new poster of the film with the official release date to shut down any stories.
Also starring Pooja Hegde in the lead, ‘Radhe Shyam’ is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar and features Prabhas as a palmist who aims to change the course of his destiny to spend a life with the woman he loves.