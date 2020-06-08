She encouraged cancer survivors to proudly show off their scars

On National Cancer Survivor Day (celebrated on June 7 this year), writer-director and cancer survivor Tahira Kashyap penned a poem to encourage cancer survivors to proudly show off their scars.

Kashyap shared her poem titled ‘Scars’ on Instagram.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife shared a video with the backdrop of one of her widely lauded pictures, flaunting her scars and reading out her poem as the voice-over.

“Some scars are deep, some within, some are seen while some are hidden. The thing about scars is, it reminds you of the past, the moments of suffering that you thought would forever last,” she read.

She noted that there are more to these scars, for it talks about the “fight, resilience, and your invincible power.”

Through her poem, Kashyap, motivated people to flaunt their scars, which she dubbed as the “badge of honour ... your prize.”

“So hear me one last time, fall in love with your self, all with dust, scar, and grime. For that’s what makes you, You, faulty, imperfect, blemished but all true,” the writer concluded.

Many of her fans and actors including Dia Mirza, Yami Gautam, and others showered love and appreciation for her poetry.