After the success of ‘Toffee’ and ‘Pinni’, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana unveiled her third short film titled ‘Quaranteen Crush’ as a part of Netflix’s anthology series ‘Feels Like Ishq’, which released on July 23.
Sharing some behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the project, Kashyap Khurrana penned a heartwarming post to express her gratitude to the entire team.
“My happy place! Dekhna zaroor aaj #feelslikeishq @netflix_in par! Had the most amazing time making #quaranteencrush big thank you to the entire team,” she wrote.
Having shot for the short film in just four days in Chandigarh between the first and second lockdown, ‘Quaranteen Crush’ depicts an innocent love story between two teenagers.
Utilising her quarantine to the fullest, Kashyap Khurrana has been working on different things through the lockdown, including her book ‘12 Commandments of Being A Woman’, that released last year, ‘Quaranteen Crush’ and her upcoming book ‘7 Sins of Being A Mother’.
Currently, Kashyap Khurrana is also gearing up for her upcoming project, which she was seen doing a recce for in Chandigarh.
Kashyap Khurrana has written several books, including ‘Cracking the Code: My Journey in Bollywood’, ‘Souled Out’ and ‘The 12 Commandments of Being a Woman’.