The duo star in the upcoming ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, which just released a teaser

Saandh Ki Aankh Image Credit: Supplied

Portraying the world’s oldest sharp shooters, Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, in Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming production, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar are ready for the kill, if the film’s teaser is anything to by.

The 1.23-minute clip features Pannu and Pednekar in the de-glam avatars of aged women. Their ensemble, dialect and dialogue delivery look impressive.

The clip begins with a voiceover stating ‘We may have heard stories from our grandmothers, now listen to the story of my grandmothers’.

Pannu and Pednekar can be seen learning to shoot from Vineet Kumar Singh who plays their tutor.

Filmmaker Prakash Jha will be seen playing an important role in the biopic.

Chandro, 87, and Prakashi, 82, are from Uttar Pradesh’s Johri village and reportedly took up sharpshooting in their fifties. Chandro, who is fondly called shooter dadi, is among the world’s oldest female sharpshooters.