Indian actress Sushmita Sen on Sunday mourned the death of Chelsi Smith, who was her successor as Miss Universe in 1995.

Smith died on Saturday due to liver cancer at the age of 43.

Sen tweeted: “I loved her smile and that generous spirit. Rest in peace my beautiful friend, Chelsi Smith. Miss Universe 1995.”

Along with the post, Sen posted a picture where she had passed her crown to Smith.

Smith was also Miss Galveston County in 1994, and featured in various shows and films.