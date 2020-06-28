Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

Jacqueline Fernandez is the latest Bollywood star who has come forward to promote late Sushant Singh Rajput’s last release, the upcoming ‘Dil Bechara’, after Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan and Shraddha Kapoor pitched in to do so.

Sushant Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in Drive Image Credit: Netflix

Fernandez, who worked with Rajput in ‘Drive’, the actor’s last-released film that premiered on Netflix, shared a poster of ‘Dil Bechara’ on Instagram with a message: “His going has left a void, everywhere and with everyone.. he taught me to ALWAYS be there for people, whenever I was down or confused, he never hesitated to help.. watching his film is not going to be easy for me but I know he’s going to light up the screen so beautifully and that will give me some peace.”

Sushant Singh and Sanjana Sanghi in 'Dil Bechara' Image Credit: Supplied

Sharing a message for the film’s director Mukesh Chhabra and actress Sanjana Sanghi, Fernandez further wrote: “@castingchhabra I know how close you were to Sushant, pls stay strong @sanjanasanghi96 all the best for your debut, you had an amazing first co-star and I’m sure he would’ve been proud of the performance you’ve given.”

The movie is being released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

Meanwhile, fans of the late actor continue to express their disappointment with the decision to release ‘Dil Bechara’ on a streaming platform as they had been yearning for a theatrical release.