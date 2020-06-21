Mumbai: Amid a raging social media outrage on nepotism and favouritism in the Hindi film industry following the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, megastar Salman Khan has appealed to his fans to stand with the late actor's fans in this difficult time and understand the pain that they were going through.
Stressing that the 'loss of a loved one is extremely painful', Khan appealed to his fans to support Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and family and not go by "the language and the curses".
After Rajput's death several hashtags such as #BoycottSalmanKhan, #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, #BoycottStarKids and #BoycottBollywood began to trend on Twitter. Many people have alleged that the late actor was being discriminated against in the film industry as he was an outsider and not a "star kid" like Salman Khan or Karan Johar.
The 'Dabangg' actor on Saturday tweeted, "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful."