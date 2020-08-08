Bollywood actor was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14

Sushant Singh Rajput Image Credit: IANS

The Maharashtra government has filed the investigation report in the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the Supreme Court.

According to those familiar with the development, the state government has submitted details of the investigation conducted so far.

It is also slated to file a separate affidavit in the case. The apex court has listed the hearing on the Rajput case on August 11.

On August 5, the court had sought response from the Maharashtra government after the hearing in the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of case from Patna to Mumbai.

On Saturday, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father K.K. Singh informed the Supreme Court, in a counter-affidavit, alleging that Chakraborty had influenced witnesses connected with the case and has also taken a turn on the CBI probe.

Citing an email relied upon by Chakraborty, Singh asked that if this email was sent by Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani to the Mumbai Police, why was it shared by the potential witness with Chakraborty, who is a prime suspect in the case.

“Nevertheless, the email is sent after the registration of the FIR and one day before the filing of the present transfer petition, and thus the said email seems to be procured by the petitioner (Rhea) from the potential witness, who seems to be already under her influence,” said the affidavit, filed through advocate Nitin Saluja.

Singh also contended that Chakraborty too had wanted a CBI probe, but questioned why she is opposing it now.