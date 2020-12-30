"Intensive as thorough investigation has been carried out in this regard," she said.
After registering the case the CBI has questioned Rhea, her brother, Shruti Modi, her father Indrajit, Miranda, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani and several others.
The CBI has also recorded the statements of the family members of Sushant, including his father, and sisters Rani Singh, and Mitu Singh.
"The CBI is also carrying out advanced mobile forensic equipments including latest softwares for extraction and analysis of relevant data available in the digital devices and also for analysis of dump data of the of the relevant cell tower locations related to the case," she said.
Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) also registered separate cases of money laundering and drugs related case, respectively.
The NCB arrested Showik on September 4 and Rhea on September 7. Rhea was granted bail on October 4 while her brother was granted bail almost three months after his arrest.