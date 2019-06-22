The director says fans will see both the actors ‘as kids’ in the upcoming film

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has confirmed that Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor will be a part of his next directorial venture. He says he is currently working on scripting the film.

Ghai was interacting with the media when his acting school Whistling Woods International celebrated International Yoga Day with Shroff and Palak Muchhal in Mumbai on Friday.

Commenting about reports that he will direct Kapoor and Shroff together in a film, Ghai said: “Right now, we are working on a story. Once we will complete scripting, then we will look into logistics. I feel the story of the film is really good, so it should be made. I think it is going to be a beautiful film.”

“People have seen Jackie and Anil together in their younger days, but in this film, people will see them as kids,” he quipped.

Shroff is currently excited about his next film ‘Saaho’.

Sharing his experience on working with South Indian star Prabhas, he said: “I really liked his last film ‘Baahubali’ and when I realised that the ‘Saaho’ production team was keen to cast me in their film, I felt really happy. I feel their production style is really good and the entire team of ‘Saaho’ has done amazing work while shooting the film. So, it was a really nice experience for me working in that film.”

Shroff said he is happy that work offers are coming to him at his age.