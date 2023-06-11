Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan came out to the balcony of ‘Mannat’, his Mumbai residence, in the weekend and did the famous ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ hookstep, much to the delight of the hordes of his fans gathered outside.
The hookstep was made famous in Khan’s recent blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, which premiered on TV recently.
To celebrate the occasion, the actor’s fans gathered in hundreds outside the actor’s home and organised a little show of their own. That was when Khan made an appearance in his balcony.
‘Pathaan’, also starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana, became the first Indian movie to breach the Rs1,200-crore-mark (Dh534,607,600) at the box office.
Khan will be seen next in director Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ and Raj Kumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’