Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor during the promotions of her upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor', in Mumbai, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Image Credit: PTI

Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who plays the lead role in film ‘The Zoya Factor’, says that she prefers her characters to be flawed.

“I think young boys and girls were not rightly represented in our films for the longest time. When a character is imperfect, it becomes more relatable because, in real life, we are not perfect. Most of the characters I have portrayed are imperfect, but they represents us. For me, these are real characters,” Kapoor Ahuja said.

Whether in ‘Aisha’, ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Dolly Ki Dolly’ or ‘Veere Di Weeding’, Kapoor Ahuja’s characters are typified as women who make mistakes in life.

She added: “In films, we tend to show the lead character as a perfect one — like, the hero has the solution to everything, and the villain is so dark, and the girl has to be perfect in everything. It’s not real.”

“I like to play characters that represent real people, rather than being aspirational on-screen,” said the ‘Neerja’ actress.

Kapoor Ahuja plays the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team in the film ‘The Zoya Factor’. She falls in love with the team captain, played by Dulquer Salmaan.

In the film, her character Zoya Solanki mostly wears red clothes as that is her lucky colour. Keeping the essence of the character intact, Kapoor Ahuja has turned up to promote the film in red clothes over the past few days.

“For me, the colour red depicts passion and love. Interestingly, in the film all the characters are very passionate of what they do. It is also a love story of Zoya and Nikhil. Zoya adds spice in Nikhil’s life. He is a hardworking cricketer who is focused and driven to achieve excellence. She comes into his life and changes a lot of things,” said Kapoor Ahuja.