Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who’s often spotted at the front row of fashion weeks globally and is known for her bold wardrobe choices, was at The Louvre Abu Dhabi on February 11 for a jewellery launch.

Kapoor Ahuja was on call to unveil the Jannah Collection, a collaboration between Shaikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and fashion house Bulgari.

“The Jannah Collection is the embodiment of both Bulgari and Her Highness’s joyful and passionate love for life and devotion to heritage,” said Kapoor on her Instagram account. She also posted an image of herself in a gold choker and an image of the Shaikh Zayed Mosque bathed in moonlight.

A video of an ad campaign where she seen at cultural landmarks like the Spanish Steps in Rome and the mosque in Abu Dhabi is also a part of her story board. A large emerald ring gives us a peek into the design aesthetics of the Jannah Collection.

Kapoor Ahuja has previously been seen at Bulgari’s glamorous parties. She is often spotted at their gala dinner wearing their creations.