Sonali Bendre found a way to be a part of the India’s Best Dramebaaz finale, having sent an emotional video message for the reality show’s team from New York, where she is undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer.

Bendre was a part of the judges panel of the show with Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar, but Huma Qureshi stepped in when she left following her cancer diagnosis. However, she still keeps up with the show.

“Hi everyone. I am so happy to see all the kids doing so well on the show. I am missing the entire team of India’s Best Dramebaaz so much. I wish I could just be there with all of you. Vivek keeps sending me the messages of the kids all the time and they’re all so sweet, it makes me cry,” a statement quoted Sonali as saying in a video message.

Hosted by Shantanu Maheshwari and Vighnesh Pande, the Zee TV show is a talent-search which has children between the ages of five-12 years competing for the top prize.

“I want to thank Huma from the bottom of my heart for stepping in at the last minute. It means a lot. For Shantanu, I just want to say that I was so excited to work with you after so many years, but it had to end this way. I miss everyone a lot,” Bendre continued.

“But I promise I will come back soon. I just want to tell something to all the finalists, some will lose and one will win, but everyone is wonderful and all of you have learnt a lot in this entire journey which will help everyone a lot in the future.”