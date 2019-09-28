Image Credit:

Actress Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in a cameo in Saif Ali Khan-led ‘Laal Kaptaan’, and on Friday the makers unveiled her first look.

Director Navdeep Singh has called hers an imperative role.

In the official poster, Sinha is seen sitting gracefully with her face half covered in a niqab.

Sharing details about her role, Singh said: “It is a special appearance but very pivotal. At this point I would like to reveal as little as I can but all I can say it adds a glamour quotient to the film. She is super smart, tuned in, a fabulous actor and totally professional.”