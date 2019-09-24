Image Credit:

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh’s new look from the film ‘Marjaavaan’ has taken the internet by storm.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, where he shared the new look and captioned it: “Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh... Here’s a glimpse of the two actors from #Marjaavaan, who reunite after the hugely successful #EkVillain... Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri... 8 Nov 2019 release.”

In the photograph, a rain-soaked Malhotra can be seen holding a hockey stick in his hand.

Deshmukh, who will be portraying the antagonist, who is also a dwarf, is grabbing eyeballs with his kohl-lined eyes and a white and red coloured trishul-shaped teeka on his forehead.