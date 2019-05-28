The horror film will see Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role

Actor-singer Shruti Haasan has lent her voice to a song in Prabhudheva and Tamannaah Bhatia’s forthcoming horror movie, “Khamoshi”.

“I’ve been directed by Prabhudheva sir... I am happy he is a part of the film and what makes it super special is Tamannaah as she is one of my dearest friends. I’m glad to sing in her movie,” Haasan said in a statement.

It is reported that the track is based on the theme of the film.

Having started her musical journey as a playback singer in her father Kamal Haasan’s popular film ‘Chachi 420’ in 1997, Haasan later crooned various numbers in multiple langauges.

As for Bollywood, she is known for singing songs like ‘Joganiyan’ and ‘Sannata’.

Directed by Chakri Toleti, ‘Khamoshi’ will see Bhatia in the role of a deaf and mute girl and Prabhudheva as the lead antagonist.

On working with Toleti, Haasan added: “Always happy to lend my voice to songs in films. Chakri is a director I have known for years and he directed the first film I composed music for...So it is special.”

The movie is set to release in India on May 31. It also stars Bhumika Chawla and Sanjay Suri in supporting roles.