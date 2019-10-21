Bollywood actress spoke about the film at Expo 2020’s One Year to Go event at Burj Park

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor at Expo 2020 One Year to Go celebrations at Burj Park in Dubai on Sunday 20 October 2019. Photo: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Image Credit:

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor revealed on Sunday that her upcoming film ‘Street Dancer 3D’ shot in Dubai earlier this year.

Kapoor was at Burj Park as part of Expo 2020’s One Year to Go celebrations, headlined by singers Mariah Carey and Hussain Al Jassmi. Before talking about her film, she greeted the crowd in Arabic.

“Marhaba Dubai. It’s so nice to be here, thank you for having me. I can’t count the number of times that I’ve come to Dubai. I’ve come here as a little girl, and then when I grew up a little more,” said Kapoor.

“I was just here shooting for one of my films, so thank you for having me back again,” she continued. “Without giving too much away, because it’s releasing in January, it’s called ‘Street Dancer’, so it’s about dance.

“Hopefully all of you out there like to watch dance and love dance. We were here and we had a really, really good time shooting in Dubai — I have to say that the shots that we got here were amazing, and I’m just excited for everyone to see it,” added the 32-year-old actress.

‘Street Dancer 3D’ is an upcoming Hindi-language film directed by Remo D’Souza and starring Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva and Kapoor. It’s slated to release in India on January 24, 2020 to coincide with Republic Day.

The film will be a coming-of-age story centred on the lives of street dancers.