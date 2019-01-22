Actress Shipa Shetty Kundra, who is known as a fitness icon in the Hindi film industry, says she will launch her health app in a couple of months.
Shetty Kundra was interacting with the media at the first edition of Hindustan Times Palate Festival on Sunday in Mumbai.
Asked what initiatives she has taken to promote health and fitness as a celebrity, she said: “I have my YouTube channel and I do healthy recipes on that channel. I hope I will touch that one million subscribers mark soon.”
Shetty Kundra said that more than physical training, it was necessary to have a balanced diet for a person to live a healthy lifestyle.
Asked how she keeps herself incredibly fit, she said: “I think moderation is key to maintain anything whether it is fame or sanity or even health. I am someone who loves food and loves to live life to the fullest.
“For that, I have made a lifestyle modification and I prescribe the same to the others.
“I preach it because it has made a world of a difference to my life. I make sure that I don’t eat anything refined like sugar, flour or white rice and I have switched to healthy alternatives like brown bread and brown rice.
“I eat my last meal around 7 to 7.30 at night and then I don’t eat until breakfast.”
Currently, Shetty Kundra is judging Sony Television’s reality show titled ‘Super Dancer Chapter 3’.