Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has shared a picture of herself with her COVID-19 positive husband Raj Kundra, labelling the image: ‘Love in the time of Corona’.
Last week, the actress had announced her entire family, including her husband and two children, had tested positive for the coronavirus while she had tested negative. The family had quarantined at home, with Shetty Kundra isolating herself from them.
As the quarantine nears an end, the actress took to Instagram to post a selfie with her husband, who are separated by a glass wall.
“Love in the time of Corona! Corona pyar hai #Nearlydone! Thankyou all for your wishes, concern and prayers,” she wrote as the caption.
On May 7, Shetty Kundra had announced her family had tested positive, includ children Samisha and Viaan, her mother Sunanda, as well as her in-laws.
The actress was supposed to mark her return to Bollywood with ‘Hungama 2’, which is being directed by Priyadarshan and was a sequel to the 2003 hit, but the project, like everything in the industry, has been put on hold as India grapples with the second wave of the pandemic.