The second edition of the Sharjah Film Platform runs from December 14 to 21

Image Credit:

Calling all cinema lovers. The second edition of Sharjah Film Platform (SFP), the foundation’s annual film festival, returns to the UAE and will run from December 14 to 21.

The festival will screen over 50 short and feature-length narrative, documentary and experimental films by artists from all over the world and be held in SAF’s open-air Mirage City Cinema and Al Hamra Cinema, Sharjah’s oldest movie theatre.

Films that will be screened include the Julian Alexander’s film ‘Layla, At Last’ (2019) which follows protagonist Layla on her journey of identity, discovery and re-connection with her Moroccan heritage. Emerson Reyes’ film, ‘Children of the Lake (2019)’, depicting two innocent children getting accidentally caught up in a deadly conflict, will also be screened. Faisal Attrache’s ‘From the Mountain’ (2019), which explores a 1922 Syrian farmer’s dilemma about whether to fight for a better nation, will be screened. All three films will premiere on the opening night of the festival.

The event will also hold a series of talks, panel discussions and workshops that bring together filmmakers, artists, industry professionals and audiences to explore different approaches to filmmaking and current issues in the film industry.