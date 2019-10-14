The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri

Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is on a roll with the success of ‘Kabir Singh’, has bagged the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit ‘Jersey’.

The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original movie.

On casting Kapoor in the movie, Tinnanauri said: “I’m really looking forward to remaking my film ‘Jersey’ in Hindi and taking it to national audiences and there is no one better than Shahid Kapoor to recreate the magic of the original for Hindi audiences”

The Telugu version of ‘Jersey’ revolves around the protagonist named Arjun (played by Nani) and his struggle to make it big in professional cricket.